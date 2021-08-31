Captain Kirk Beams Up Joe Walsh For New Album - Noise11.com

William Shatner has beamed up Joe Walsh, Joe Jonas, Robert Randolph and Joan as Police Woman for his new album ‘Bill’.

Shatner (the artist formerly known as Captain Kirk) has created ‘Bill’ around his life. It is described as “autobiographical” and lyrics talks about his observations across his 90 years. (Yes, William Shatner is NINETY).

Shatner pieced the album together during the pandemic. In a statement he said, “Through a series of phone calls, texts, and emails, music and words flew back and forth across the country. The [Covid-19] crisis created an urgency and quickly unleashed a candor between us that allowed us to peel back layers that sat on the surface of a subject to reveal the depth of truth buried underneath. What better time to contemplate life’s biggest questions than during a global pandemic? Some songs touched on painful or beautiful moments, while others turned into elliptical philosophical explorations about the very nature of existence and death.”

The first taste of the album is the Joe Jonas track ‘Clouds of Guilt’.

‘Bill’ is out on 24 September.

BILL Tracklist:

“I Ride”

“Made In The Shade” feat. Joe Walsh

“Clouds of Guilt” feat. Joe Jonas

“So Far From the Moon” feat. Brad Paisley

“Love, Death, and Horses”

“Just Forgive” feat. Robert Randolph

“Loneliness” feat. John Lurie

“Thunder and Fire” feat. Joan as Police Woman

“The Bridge” feat. Daniel Miller

“Black Horse”

“Masks” feat. Dave Koz

“Monday Night in London”

“Toughie” feat. Robert Randolph

“What Do We Know”

Noise11.com

