Cardi B Becomes First Female To Be Awarded Diamond Single Award - Noise11.com

 Cardi B Becomes First Female To Be Awarded Diamond Single Award
Cardi B Becomes First Female To Be Awarded Diamond Single Award

by Music-News.com on March 10, 2021

in News

Cardi B has made history by becoming the first female rapper to receive a diamond-certified single in America with Bodak Yellow.

Bodak Yellow, Cardi’s first No. 1 single, launched her career back in 2018 and quickly went on to become one of the most commercially successful hip-hop songs of all time, and on Tuesday, officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the song had achieved another feat.

“Congratulations to @iamcardi, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA (diamond emoji) single award! #BodakYellow @AtlanticRecords,” they tweeted.

The news come after Cardi hinted she was awaiting a “crazy surprise” in a video she shared to social media.

“I’ve been rehearsing all day today and I’ve been really stressed out and my body’s aching, yada yada yada. So then at rehearsal, they telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet up with Atlantic.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m fucking tired. I don’t want to fucking talk about no Grammys, I don’t want to talk about no album, I’m just tired. And then, I still got drove to a restaurant. I’m like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?’ she told her followers.

“Then I’m here and I just got this crazy surprise and I think you guys are going to find out tomorrow. And I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened. This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance, and um… wow. I know you guys are going to be really happy, like really, really happy.”

