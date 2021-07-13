Cardi B Bought Her Daughter A $150000 Necklace for her Third Birthday - Noise11.com

Cardi B has defended buying her daughter Kulture a $150,000 (£108,000) diamond necklace for her third birthday, insisting she has every right to spoil her little girl.

B presented Kulture with the extravagant necklace, which features diamond charms of the letter K, Minnie Mouse and the Chanel logo among others, following a lavish princess-themed party to mark her big day on Saturday.

In a video shared to Instagram, Kulture was seen smiling in delight as Cardi opened the jewellery box to show her what was inside, with the rapper then clapping happily as she watched her daughter’s reaction.

However, following unconfirmed reports that the Elliot Eliantte necklace cost around $150,000, many of Cardi’s followers took to social media to call her out for the gift.

“Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck,” one person wrote, while another added, “I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education.”

But responding to the critics, Cardi insisted she will do whatever is takes to ensure Kulture – her daughter with husband Offset – is “fly”.

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated,” she wrote. “If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a*s f**k and my kid not.”

She then tweeted that she’s “living my childhood dreams thru my kids”, to which one Twitter user asked if she meant that.

“Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood,” Cardi wrote in response. “Different flavour cereal not just Raisin Bran.”

Cardi is currently expecting her second child with Offset, who is said to have bought Kulture a $250,000 (£180,000) Richard Mille watch for her third birthday.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments