Cardi B Is Considering A Political Career

Cardi B’s bid to make it as a politician has received backing from a very reputable source – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Cardi B. took to Twitter last week to inform her followers about her latest interest, tweeting: “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with (our) Government (sic). Like I was watching War documentaries.

“No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

And one person who believes the 27-year-old would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign – running against current U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” he told TMZ. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Cardi and Sanders have long had a mutual admiration for one another.

Speaking to CNN last July, the Vermont politician said it was a huge boost for him to have the backing of someone like Cardi.

“What it means is, what Cardi B does, not only is she an enormously popular entertainer, what she is doing is speaking to young people about the important issues that are on their minds and I applaud that very much,” he said.

And Cardi told Vogue in December that her support is firmly behind Sanders, explaining: “People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions. He naturally cares about minorities. He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”

