Carrie Underwood Misses American Idol Due To Covid Exposure - Noise11.com

Carrie Underwood was forced to cancel an American Idol appearance due to Covid-19.

Underwood appeared on the latest series of American Idol as a mentor for the top five contestants, Taste of Country reports.

She was booked to perform on the Season 20 finale on Sunday, but the show went on without her.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced at the beginning of the episode: “There was a Covid exposure within Carrie Underwood’s group. So following protocol, she is unable to perform tonight.

“Sad, but you can check her out on her tour, Denim & Rhinestones. That tour coming this fall. So, go see her.”

Carrie, who rose to fame after winning the fourth season of the singing show, has not commented on whether she tested positive for the virus.

