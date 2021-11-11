Casey Barnes To Deliver MSquared Driven Album In February - Noise11.com

Australian country star Casey Barnes has been working on his sixth studio album ‘Light It Up’ with Michael Delozrenzis and Michael Paynter (MSquared).

Casey started releasing new music for the album earlier this year with the track ‘Come Turn Me On’.

Casey says, “I feel like every day is bringing a new ‘pinch-me’ moment – from writing and recording these new songs, to getting added to radio and streaming playlists that I never expected I would be on, and now announcing what I hope will be my biggest album and tour yet. It’s been a huge effort putting this all together and wouldn’t be possible without the support from my family and my amazing team at Chugg Music. Thanks to everyone for their support and I can’t wait to get the ‘Light It Up’ album out there and hit the road.”

Casey is managed by legendary music industry executive Michael Chugg. He notes Casey’s growth in recent years. “Casey’s rise over the last two years has been impressive, with mainstream radio now coming on board and a growing fanbase in international markets. ‘Light It Up’ will be his biggest album and tour yet and the Chugg Music team are proud to be taking Casey’s music to the world.”

Casey will start his Light It Up Australian tour in Tasmania on 25 February.

