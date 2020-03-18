 Cedric Burnside Cancels Remainder of Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Cedric Burnside Cancels Remainder of Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2020

in News

Cedric Burnside is another touring casualty in Australia. The rest of his Aussie tour has been cancelled.

The announcement:

Please be advised that remaining Cedric Burnside shows at Caravan Music Club, Northcote Social Club, Theatre Royal in Castlemaine and The Gov have been cancelled due to today’s government announcement banning non essential gatherings over 100 people.

A refund will be issued to all ticket holders.

As a supporter of live events, and the wider industry of artists, crew, agents, managers, venues, hospitality workers and all those people whose livelihoods depend on the industry, we ask for your support and patience at this time. Thanking you in advance.

