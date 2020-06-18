 Ceelo Green Has Made An Album With Dan Auerbach - Noise11.com
Ceelo Green Is Thomas Callaway

Ceelo Green Has Made An Album With Dan Auerbach

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2020

in News

Ceelo Green has recruited The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to create an album he says is “like if Al Green did a country album”.

The album titled “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway”, a reference to Green’s real name.

Country it may not be but the combination of Green and Auerbach has given Ceelo a throwback to a previous musical generation.

“(Dan and I) were friends and had some history, and I jumped at the opportunity. It was an honor and a compliment,” Ceelo Green said is a statement.

“We were messing around in the studio and I didn’t know that he was secretly recording and compiling material for me. The whole process was a first (for me), to sit and write with an acoustic guitar and organ and with seasoned musicians from Nashville and Muscle Shoals, all of these wonderful elder statesmen. It was a really enlightening experience,” said CeeLo Green.

Track Listing for “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway”:

1. For You
2. Lead Me
3. Little Mama
4. Don’t Lie
5. I Wonder How Love…
6. People Watching
7. You Gotta Do It All
8. Doing It All Together
9. Slow Down
10. Down With The Sun
11. Thinking Out Loud
12. The Way

“CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway” will be available on June 26th.

