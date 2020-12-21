 Chad Stuart and Chad & Jeremy Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com
Chad Stuart and Chad & Jeremy Dies At Age 79

by Music-News.com on December 21, 2020

Chad Stuart, one half of duo Chad & Jeremy, has died from pneumonia at age 79.

Chad & Jeremy had their first hit in 1963 with ‘Yesterday’s Gone’.

The next hit, ‘A Summer Song’ went Top 10 in the UK in 1964, peaking at no 7.

Chad Stuart and Jeremy Clyde met at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London in 1962. They were an immediate hit with their folk sound and quickly found an audience in the USA, but the Beatle invasion just a year later made their sound outdated. They sent up Beatlemania in a 1965 episode of the Dick Van Dyke Show.

At the Chad & Jeremy Facebook page it reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chad Stuart, a father, a husband, a brother, a grandfather, a friend, a mentor, a teacher and an inspiration to many. Chad developed pneumonia (non covid related) after he was admitted to the hospital due to a fall. We ask for love, celebration but also space while the family adjusts to life without this incredible force. The family would like to thank his fans from around the world for the outpouring of birthday wishes and gifts he received every year. Chad took the time to read each and every card. The world has lost a legend today, but his voice will continue to touch our lives through his music”.

