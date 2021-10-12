Charley Drayton Is Bob Dylan’s New Drummer - Noise11.com

Former Divinyls member Charley Drayton will be heading out on tour as the drummer for the Bob Dylan band for Bob’s upcoming ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021-2024’.

The insight was uploaded to the Bob Dylan Instagram who revealed the tour would have “the amazing @stovetopseedy on drums”.

Steve Top Seedy clicks through to the Charley Drayton Instagram.

Charley was married to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett and was a was drummer for Divinyls between 1991 and 2008. His grandfather Charlie Drayton was a bass player who performed with Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday.

Charley contributed to The Rolling Stones 1985 album ‘Dirty Work’ and was a founding member of Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos. He played on Keith ‘Talk is Cheap’ and ‘Main Offnedeer’ albums as well as B-52’s ‘Cosmic Thing’ (he was the drummer on Love Shack), The Cult’s ‘Ceremony’ (as bass player) and toured with Simon & Garfunkel.

Since 2011, Charley has been the drummer for Cold Chisel following the death of Steve Prestwich. He played on the last three Chisel albums and co-wrote ‘Buried Treasure’ from the most recent album ‘Blood Moon’.

Charley is returning to the Dylan band. He played bass for Bob in the early 90s.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments