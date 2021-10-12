 Charley Drayton Is Bob Dylan’s New Drummer - Noise11.com
Charley Drayton opening Amphlett Lane, Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charley Drayton opening Amphlett Lane, Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Charley Drayton Is Bob Dylan’s New Drummer

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2021

in News

Former Divinyls member Charley Drayton will be heading out on tour as the drummer for the Bob Dylan band for Bob’s upcoming ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021-2024’.

The insight was uploaded to the Bob Dylan Instagram who revealed the tour would have “the amazing @stovetopseedy on drums”.

Steve Top Seedy clicks through to the Charley Drayton Instagram.

Charley was married to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett and was a was drummer for Divinyls between 1991 and 2008. His grandfather Charlie Drayton was a bass player who performed with Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday.

Charley contributed to The Rolling Stones 1985 album ‘Dirty Work’ and was a founding member of Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos. He played on Keith ‘Talk is Cheap’ and ‘Main Offnedeer’ albums as well as B-52’s ‘Cosmic Thing’ (he was the drummer on Love Shack), The Cult’s ‘Ceremony’ (as bass player) and toured with Simon & Garfunkel.

Since 2011, Charley has been the drummer for Cold Chisel following the death of Steve Prestwich. He played on the last three Chisel albums and co-wrote ‘Buried Treasure’ from the most recent album ‘Blood Moon’.

Charley is returning to the Dylan band. He played bass for Bob in the early 90s.

