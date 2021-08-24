 Charlie Watts Was The Only Rolling Stone on the Cover of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Get Yer Ya Yas Out

Charlie Watts Was The Only Rolling Stone on the Cover of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2021

in News

When The Rolling Stones shot the cover for their iconic live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’, drummer Charlie Watts was the Stone alone on the cover.

The Rolling Stones announced the passing of Charlie today just weeks after he dropped off the upcoming Stones North American tour.

The famous photo of Charlie Watts on the donkey was shot by David Bailey. Bailey was a long-time collaborator on Stones covers including ‘Out of Our Heads’, ‘Its Only Rock n Roll’ and ‘Goat’s Head Soup’. The inspiration for the cover came from a line from the Bob Dylan song ‘Visions of Johanna’ “Jewels and binoculars hang from the head of the mule”.

In a 2017 interview Charlie Watts explained, “It was David, who we worked with a lot in those days. I went to this place near where I used to live which was Hendon. It had a plane runway, an aerodrome. They brought the donkey along, put a drum on it. I was in my stage clothes and borrowed Mick’s hat in one of them. David was up a ladder shutting down, then on the floor shooting up. That’s about it”.

Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pay tribute to Charlie Watts.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts, the English Gentleman And Family Man And His Wife Shirley

The passing of Charlie Watts comes 57 years after his marriage to Shirley Ann Shepherd in 1964.

5 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts Was Missing On A Few Rolling Stones Songs

While Charlie Watts has been the long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones since 1963, it may surprise you to know he missed a few recording sessions along the way.

6 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Wisdom of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was a man of few words … very few but often his quotes were biting.

8 hours ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Does The Death Of Charlie Watts Mean The End of The Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is on record saying "There couldn't be Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts." Does the passing of Charlie now mean the end of the Rolling Stones?

8 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, charlie watts, photo ros ogorman, noise11
Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute To Rolling Stones Charlie Watts

The surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who has died at age 80.

10 hours ago
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer and backbone of The Rolling Stones, has died at 80 years of age.

10 hours ago
Beatles Recording Session 1969 Paul McCartney Photographer Linda McCartney supplied by Random House
Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics Songlist Revealed And It Includes A Surprise

On 2 November 2021, 154 of Paul McCartney’s songlyrics will be published in the book ‘The Lyrics’. 153 of the songs you will know. One, ‘Tell Me Who He Is’, is an unrecorded and unreleased Beatles song.

1 day ago