Charlie Watts Was The Only Rolling Stone on the Cover of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out - Noise11.com

When The Rolling Stones shot the cover for their iconic live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’, drummer Charlie Watts was the Stone alone on the cover.

The Rolling Stones announced the passing of Charlie today just weeks after he dropped off the upcoming Stones North American tour.

The famous photo of Charlie Watts on the donkey was shot by David Bailey. Bailey was a long-time collaborator on Stones covers including ‘Out of Our Heads’, ‘Its Only Rock n Roll’ and ‘Goat’s Head Soup’. The inspiration for the cover came from a line from the Bob Dylan song ‘Visions of Johanna’ “Jewels and binoculars hang from the head of the mule”.

In a 2017 interview Charlie Watts explained, “It was David, who we worked with a lot in those days. I went to this place near where I used to live which was Hendon. It had a plane runway, an aerodrome. They brought the donkey along, put a drum on it. I was in my stage clothes and borrowed Mick’s hat in one of them. David was up a ladder shutting down, then on the floor shooting up. That’s about it”.

Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pay tribute to Charlie Watts.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments