Cheap Trick’s Daxx Nielsen Joins Stone Temple Pilots At Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Stone Temple Pilots are touring Australia for only the second time. The band is playing on a bill with Cheap Trick and Cheap Trick’s drummer, Daxx Nielsen gave STP drummer Eric Kretz a break and filled in for ‘Crackerman’.

Stone Temple Pilots’ 2011 Australia tour was back in the day of Scott Weiland. Weiland also toured Australia with Velvet Revolver back in 2005 and that show also featured ‘Crackerman’ as well as ‘Sex Type Thing’.

Daxx Nielsen is the son of Cheap Trick’s legendary founding guitarist Rick Nielsen. Singer Robin Zander’s son, Robin Taylor Zander is also now a member of Cheap Trick. (Fun fact: Robin Zander also has a daughter named Robin-Sailor Zander).

Wicked Garden (from Core, 1992)

Vasoline (from Purple, 1994)

Big Bang Baby (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Down (from No 4, 1999)

Big Empty (from Purple, 1994)

Meadow (from Stone Temple Pilots, 2018)

Plush (from Core, 1992)

Interstate Love Song (from Purple, 1994)

Crackerman (from Core, 1992)

Dead & Bloated (from Core, 1992)

Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart (from Tiny Music, 1996)

Sex Type Thing (from Core, 1992)

The next stop of Under The Southern Stars in Adelaide 18, 19 and 20 March.

