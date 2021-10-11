 Check Out Blondie’s New Christmas Song ‘Yuletide Throw Down’ - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Blondie’s New Christmas Song ‘Yuletide Throw Down’

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2021

in News

If Rob Thomas announcing a Christmas album today wasn’t even to scare you, then creep out to this … Blondie have a Christmas song too.

‘Yuletide Throwdown’ is a not so new Blondie Christmas track. The track was originally released in 1981. Blondie have dressed this one up with a new Cut Chemist remix.

The song featuring Fab 5 Freddy and samples their own hit ‘Rapture’.

“It has been an impossible amount of time since I believed in Santa Claus, but I could very well believe again if he was Freddy Brathwaite!! Some of my best times have been making music with Chris Stein and Freddy B,” notes Debbie Harry.

Chris Stein added, “Freddy has done as much as any multi-platinum selling Hip-Hop star to promote rap culture.”

There is also a Cut Chemist remix:

Cut Chemist (Lucas MacFadden) explains: “Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy are two giants in their respective cultures. “Yuletide Throwdown” is a perfect example of those worlds coming together. Chris Stein’s music and Debbie trading raps with Fab created something entirely new sounding. It was an honor to work on this project as I have been a fan of their work for my entire life.”

Track list:
SIDE A
1. Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)
SIDE B
1. Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Radio Edit)
2. Yuletide Throwdown (1981 Original Recording)

