Check Out Courtney Barnett’s Live Archive - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett has revealed an website of her live music.

She says,

“while tour life has been quiet, i started digging around for old gig videos to share with you. this of course turned into a nostalgic deep-dive with my wonderfully creative team helping me search for as many videos, photos, audio, posters, setlists, etc as we could find.

“inspired mostly by my mum’s meticulous and inquisitive archival skills (she has been keeping a list of my shows since 2007), we have made a website at courtneybarnett.live/ where you can scroll through my gig history and find things that have never been shared before, including backstage photos & live recordings.

“the site will be constantly evolving as more old and new stuff gets added. people can even send in any photos, videos & memories they’ve got from shows in the past (hit the “contribute” button). i look forward to more shows with you one day soon but for now happy scrolling x

“the only show i played with my band in 2020 was an Australian bushfire fundraiser with Camp Cope and Alice Skye in January at the Corner Hotel, Melbourne. it was a super hot day and the sky was full of bushfire smoke. Natalie van den Dungen filmed and edited the whole show, Lara Soulio engineered and mixed the audio, and it’s now up on the live archive site”.