Check Out Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh’s Tommy Lee Remix - Noise11.com

Tyla Yaweh’s ‘Tommy Lee’ with Post Malone has been given a makeover by Tommy Lee and his son Dylan.

The new ‘Tommy Lee’ remix was made at Tommy Lee’s Atrium studio. Tommy and Dylan produced.

I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me. I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both!” says Tommy.

“I’m excited to be releasing records with my idols,” says Tyla. “I first had Billie Joe Armstrong clear a sample for me and hop in my last video with Wiz Khalifa. Now I’ve got a legendary track with this bad ass Rockstar Tommy Lee and my brother Post Malone. This track is so special to me!!!”

Check out Tyla’s original video:

