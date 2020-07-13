 Check Out Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh’s Tommy Lee Remix - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh’s Tommy Lee Remix

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2020

in News

Tyla Yaweh’s ‘Tommy Lee’ with Post Malone has been given a makeover by Tommy Lee and his son Dylan.

The new ‘Tommy Lee’ remix was made at Tommy Lee’s Atrium studio. Tommy and Dylan produced.

I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me. I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both!” says Tommy.

“I’m excited to be releasing records with my idols,” says Tyla. “I first had Billie Joe Armstrong clear a sample for me and hop in my last video with Wiz Khalifa. Now I’ve got a legendary track with this bad ass Rockstar Tommy Lee and my brother Post Malone. This track is so special to me!!!”

Check out Tyla’s original video:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deacon and Nina Nesbitt
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Releases Debut Single

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's musician son has released his first single.

32 mins ago
Pop Smoke
Australian Albums : Pop Smoke Debuts At No 1

The debut and posthumous album for American rapper Pop Smoke is the new No.1 album on the ARIA Charts, called "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon".

22 hours ago
Pop Smoke
Five Arrested Over Pop Smoke Murder

Five males have been arrested in connection to rapper Pop Smoke's ongoing murder case.

1 day ago
Paris Jackson large image
Paris Jackson Speaks Up About Her Self-Harming Addiction

Singer/actress Paris Jackson began self-harming as a teen after she was fat-shamed by a cousin following the 2009 death of her pop icon father.

4 days ago
Scott Darlow You Cant See Black In The Dark
Scott Darlow Launches New Mushroom Label Reclusive Records

Yorta Yorta singer songwriter Scott Darlow is the first signing to Mushroom’s new label Reclusive Records.

June 25, 2020
Grace Farriss photo by Jarryd Buckley
Andrew Farriss’ Daughter Grace Farriss Makes Her Debut

Grace Farriss, the daughter of INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss, has released her debut single ‘All The People’.

June 25, 2020
Paris Jackson large image
Paris Jackson To Release Debut EP

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have set the release for their debut EP as The Soundflowers.

June 18, 2020