 Check Out Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘It Don’t Bother Me’ - Noise11.com
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

A couple of weeks ahead of their second album ‘Raise The Roof’ Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have let us in on another new song ‘It Don’t Bother Me’.

‘Raise the Roof’ teams the Led Zeppelin singer with the bluegrass legend for the first time since ‘Raising Sand’ in 2007. Raising Sand won Album of the Year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Plant’s last album was ‘Carry Fire’ in 2017. Krauss released ‘Windy City’ also in 2017.

Plant and Krauss will open for Eagles in England in 2022.

Eagles UK Dates are:
Friday June 17th 2022 Gelredome, Arnhem
Monday 20th June 2022 Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
Friday 24th June 2022 Dublin, Aviva Stadium
Sunday 26th June 2022 London, BST Hyde Park

