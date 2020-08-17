Check Out The New Weezer Video From The New Bill and Ted Movie

Weezer’s new song ‘Beginning of the End’ is featured in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face The Music’ movie.

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ is the sequel to ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ (1989) and ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ (1991). The movie reunites Keanu Reeves as Ted and Alex Winter as Bill. William Sadler is back as The Grim Reaper and Hal Landon Jr once again plays Ted’s father.

George Carlin, who played Rufus in both of the early movies but passed away in 2008, will return posthumously as Rufus using unused footage from the first two movies.

Kid Cudi also makes a cameo as himself.

Watch the Weezer video for ‘Beginning of the End’.

‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ soundtrack:

1. Big Black Delta – ‘Lost in Time’

2. Alec Wigdahl – ‘Big Red Balloon’

3. Weezer – ‘Beginning of the End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’

4. Cold War Kids – ‘Story of Our Lives’

5. Mastodon – ‘Rufus Lives’

6. Big Black Delta – ‘Circuits of Time’

7. POORSTACY – ‘Darkest Night’

8. Lamb Of God – ‘The Death of Us’

9. FIDLAR – ‘Breaker’

10. Culture Wars – ‘Leave Me Alone’

11. Blame My Youth – ‘Right Where You Belong’

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – ‘Face the Music’

13. Wyld Stallyns – ‘That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1’

Watch the ‘Bill & Red Face The Music’ trailer:

