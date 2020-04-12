 Check Out This New Previously Unreleased 1997 Video of David Bowie ‘Repetition’ - Noise11.com
David Bowie Repetition

Check Out This New Previously Unreleased 1997 Video of David Bowie ‘Repetition’

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2020

in News

A video for David Bowie’s 1997 track ‘Repetition’ has been released for the first time.

“Official video for David Bowie’s Repetition ’97 filmed at the Earthling Tour rehearsals in Hartford Connecticut by Tim Pope,” a statement at Bowie’s YouTube channel reads.

The song will be featured on the upcoming Bowie collection ‘ChangesNowBowie, featuring nine previously unreleased tracks.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE is a 9-track album, recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on David’s 50th birthday on 8th January, 1997. This mostly acoustic session was a stripped back affair featuring some of David’s favourites of his own compositions and was produced by Bowie himself, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars, vocals) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied David on the recording.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on 20th June, 2020. The cover art for the album features a stunning black and white portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996.

DAVID BOWIE – CHANGESNOWBOWIE TRACKLISTING

ChangesNowBowie David BowieThe Man Who Sold The World
Aladdin Sane
White Light / White Heat
Shopping For Girls
Lady Stardust
The Supermen
Repetition
Andy Warhol
Quicksand

