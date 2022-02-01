Checkerboard Lounge Band Go From Melbourne To Memphis - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Checkerboard Lounge Band, featuring guitarist Shannon Bourne, have a new song and video recorded and filmed at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis Tennessee.

Sun Studio was the studio created by producer Sam Phillips and the original recording home to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Cark Perkins, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Checkerboard Lounge won the Melbourne Blues Appreciation Society’s 2019 Blues Challenge Award and were invited to attend the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. There they reached the semi-finals and received the invitation to record at Sun Studio.

The Checkerboard Lounge Band, featuring singer and drummer Carl Pannuzzo, guitarist Shannon Bourne, Tim Neal on keyboards and bassist Amos Sheehan, recorded 12 tracks over one five hour session. The album ‘Checkerboard Lounge’s Sun Sessions’ will be released in February.

The Checkerboard Lounge Band was started by Carl Pannuzzo over 30 years ago with a gig at the Great Britain Hotel in Melbourne’s inner city suburb Richmond Over time band members have included Rev. Mick O’Connor, Ian Collard, Jeff Lang, Broderick Smith, Steve Teacle, Richard Tankard, Andrew Ogburn, Garrett Costigan, Nigel MacLean and Dave Boyle (USA).

