 Cherie Currie of The Runaways Covers Chris Cornell Soundgarden Classic Black Hole Sun - Noise11.com
Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Black Hole Sun

Cherie Currie of The Runaways Covers Chris Cornell Soundgarden Classic Black Hole Sun

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2020

in News

Cherie Currie of The Runaways has a cover of the Chris Cornell penned Soundgarden classic ‘Black Hole Sun’. She recorded the song with Brie Darling.

Cherie said, “His artistry shown in everything he touched. He loved people more than he loved himself. There will never be another Chris Cornell.”

Brie said, “Immediately, I knew the song I would like us to do, my favorite…Black Hole Sun! I felt Cherie’s and my voices would work well on his beautiful and haunting melody. I love her and my different sounds and styles that work so well together. What a gift and inspiration, Chris’ talent was truly special.”

The single is the third in a series of songs for ‘We Are The Highway’, a collection of covers of Cornell songs.

We Are The Highway proceeds will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation – helping children who are facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect worldwide. The collection will feature five cover versions of songs written and performed by Chris Cornell, in an effort to uphold Cornell’s legacy and keep the promise as a way to make positive change through music, made to him by Blue Élan co-Founder, and personal friend, Kirk Pasich.

