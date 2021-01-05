Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dead At 41 - Noise11.com

Alexi Laiho of Finnish metal band Children of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight has died at his home in Helsinki, Finland at age 41.

Laiho had been suffering from “long-term health issues”, according to a statement from the band.

“We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel”, Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen from Bodom After Midnight said in a statement.

Laiho’s sister Kelli said, ” “Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken. We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother’s funeral will take place privately.”

Laiho founded Children of Bodom with drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993. They played their farewell concert in December 2019.

