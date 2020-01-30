China Crisis To Tour Australia and New Zealand For First Time Ever

China Crisis will be performing their first ever Australia and New Zealand shows in August.

Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon formed China Crisis in 1979. Australia gave the band a Top 40 hit 1985 with ‘Black Man Ray’. ‘Flaunt The Imperfection’, the album the song was from reached Gold status in New Zealand.

China Crisis dates

6 August, Brisbane, The Triffid

7 August, Sydney, Factory Theatre

8 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

9 August, Adelaide, The Gov

12 August, Wellington, San Fran

13 August, Auckland, Tuning Fork

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments