China Crisis To Tour Australia and New Zealand For First Time Ever

China Crisis will be performing their first ever Australia and New Zealand shows in August.
Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon formed China Crisis in 1979. Australia gave the band a Top 40 hit 1985 with ‘Black Man Ray’. ‘Flaunt The Imperfection’, the album the song was from reached Gold status in New Zealand.
China Crisis dates
6 August, Brisbane, The Triffid
7 August, Sydney, Factory Theatre
8 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel
9 August, Adelaide, The Gov
12 August, Wellington, San Fran
13 August, Auckland, Tuning Fork
