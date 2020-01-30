 China Crisis To Tour Australia and New Zealand For First Time Ever - Noise11.com
China Crisis

China Crisis

China Crisis To Tour Australia and New Zealand For First Time Ever

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2020

in News

China Crisis will be performing their first ever Australia and New Zealand shows in August.

Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon formed China Crisis in 1979. Australia gave the band a Top 40 hit 1985 with ‘Black Man Ray’. ‘Flaunt The Imperfection’, the album the song was from reached Gold status in New Zealand.

China Crisis dates

6 August, Brisbane, The Triffid
7 August, Sydney, Factory Theatre
8 August, Melbourne, Corner Hotel
9 August, Adelaide, The Gov

12 August, Wellington, San Fran
13 August, Auckland, Tuning Fork

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Butterfingers
Butterfingers Release First New Music In 14 Years

Butterfingers will release their first album in 14 years in March. The first single ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Drum) came out today.

2 hours ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
INXS Legend Andrew Farriss On His Recent Australia Day Honor

INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss was extremely humble in talking about his recent Australia Day honor when he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

2 hours ago
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Premiere ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ Video

Pearl Jam have debuted a big budget video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’.

3 hours ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Gorillaz Tease New Music Project

The virtual band - created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - have announced plans for the mysterious new project after posting a cryptic teaser video for something titled ‘Gorillaz present Song Machine’.

3 hours ago
Billy Joel, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Billy Joel’s Motorcycles Trashed In Robbery

Billy Joel's motorcycles have been destroyed after thieves broke into the star's Long Island home.

15 hours ago
Roachford
Andrew Roachford Receives MBE From Princess Anne

Andrew Roachford, who is the main force behind the band Roachford, was honoured with the title for his services to music on Wednesday (29.01.20) at Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by his mother Kathleen, brother Stephen and cousin Louise Roachford-Gould.

18 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rob Hirst and Sean Sennett Release New Music for 2020 with ‘Driver Reviver’ EP

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has kicked off 2020 with his first run of new music starting with the Sean Sennett collaboration ‘Driver Reviver’.

1 day ago