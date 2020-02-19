Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert Held At Carnegie Hall New York - Noise11.com

The Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert was held in New York on 7 February.

The Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert is a major event for the New York Chinese community. The 2020 event at the Arthur Zankel Hall celebrated the Year of The Rat.

The 2020 event featured pianist Cong Bi, Soprano Quan Chen, Soprano Megan Weston, Pianist Michael Fennelly, The Athenians, Violinist Deni Bonet and Performers of Chinese Opera Kunq.

Quan Chen has sung with Andrea Bocelli and the recipient of the Puccini Ambassador Medal in the Premiere Opera International Vocal Competition.

New York violinist Deni Bonet has recorded with Sarah McLachlan, Robyn Hitchcock, Chris Whitley and Cyndi Lauper. In 2019 she spent a month’s residency in Africa teaching violin and songwriting in Zanzibar.

Soprano Megan Weston is a co-founder of the Athena Music Foundation, the non-profit organisation which serves to inspire diverse audiences and increase awareness of the power and beauty of opera and classical music through programmed performances.

Pianist Michael Fennelly is also a co-founder of the Athena Music Foundation.

“This one-of-a-kind concert will be unique in its history, and we are extremely honored to continue to host this tradition at Carnegie Hall for six consecutive years,” said Lily Li, Spectacular VI Concert co-producer and chief executive. “Our mission and passion for this event is to showcase a multicultural blend of music and art for our multicultural audience.”

Nick Kontonicolas, The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer, was a special guest of Ms Li. Mr. Kontonicolas said, “It was an honor to be asked to attend the event by my friend Lily Li. The Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert is perfectly synchronised with the philosophy of The Noise Network connecting various cultures through the common thread of music. The global talent gathered for the Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert represents what can be done when global communities connect”.

Lily Li, Nick Kontonicolas and Dr Shirley Pham at the Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert

The annual Spectacular Concert was produced by Premier Event Management Inc. and Harvard Wealth Strategy & Management, LLC, two American organizations which share the common goal of bridging the culture gap between Chinese and American cultures.

Charles W. Sullivan, President of Premier Event Management and Lily Li of Harvard Wealth Management co-produced this year’s event. “This year’s Spectacular VI Concert is a diverse blend of cultures and musical sounds. We’re thrilled to have such a strong and energetic group of new and returning talent,” Mr Sullivan said in a statement.

Charles W. Sullivan and Lily Li welcome guests at the Chinese New Year Spectacular IV

The event started with Kunqu Opera, performed by Jiehua Shi, Min Cheng and Qinglin Cai, with accompanying traditional Chinese music played by Ming Zhou.

Renowned classic pianist Cong Bi performed Beethoven’s ‘Appassionata’. Soprano Quan Chen gave a solo performance accompanied by The Athenians. Then singer, songwriter and violinist Deni Bonet finished with her original compositions ‘Last Girl on Earth’ and ‘Primal Dream’.

Quan Chen, Mr. Xinzhong Li, Lily Li, Youm Fesseha, Dr Shirley Pham, Nick Kontonicolas at the Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert

Youm Fesseha, Saba Tesfaye, Dr Shirley Pham, Nick Kontonicolas at the Chinese New Year Spectacular VI Concert

