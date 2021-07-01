Chopper Is Going Back Into Cinemas - Noise11.com

Mushroom Pictures iconic Australian film Chopper is going back to cinemas in August for a two week run to mark its 20th anniversary.

‘Chopper’ starred Eric Bana as Australia’s celebrity thug Chopper Reid. “It’s amazing to see the film being presented to cinemas again after 20 years,” Eric says. “There is now a whole generation of fans of the film who would never have had the chance to see it on the big screen. As a cinephile, I am excited by this very rare opportunity. The passage of time has been kind to the film, and it makes the risks taken by all involved worthwhile.”

‘Chopper’ was Bana’s first major role and only his second movie. His previous role was as Con Petropoulous in ‘The Castle’. His next movie was as Norm ‘Hoot’ Gibson in Ridley Scott’s big budget Hollywood movie ‘Black Hawk Down’.

‘Chopper’ was nominated for nine AFI Awards with Andrew Dominik winning Best Director, Best Actor for Eric Bana and Best Supporting Actor for Simon Lyndon. The film also won 4 Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards, 2 Inside Film Awards, Best Actor Award for Eric Bana from 2000’s Stockholm Film Festival and took out 2001’s Grand Prix Award at France’s Cognac Festival du Film Policier as well as winning their Critics Award.

‘Chopper’ will start is two week cinemas run on 26 August, 2021.

