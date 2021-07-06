 Chris Brown's Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack - Noise11.com
Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com images

Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2021

in News

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper is suing the singer over an alleged dog attack.

The unidentified woman claims she was mauled by the singer’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, named Hades, in December, while she was working at his home in Tarzana, California.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff says she was taking out the trash when the dog appeared and attacked her, ripping chunks of flesh off of her face, arms and body.

The alleged victim claims Brown and friends were at home, but no one came out to help her. When the artist eventually found her, he directed his team to collect all his dogs and leave the property before police officers and paramedics arrived, she claims; adding he was evasive and misleading when they asked him questions.

The plaintiff claims Hades was euthanised weeks later by staff at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter after they ruled the animal was dangerous.

The former housekeeper claims she underwent extensive surgery to save her life and she is suing for major damages.

