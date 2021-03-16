Chris Cheney Showcases His Solo Work For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Sometime in 2021 you will hear Chris Cheney’s first solo album. The Living End’s co-founder and singer has been showcasing his new music at Red Hot Summer.

After a few solo warm-up gigs, Chris through himself into his biggest solo crowds to date at the first two Red Hot Summer shows in Launceston and Hobart, Tasmania on the weekend.

The album is almost done. “Albums 95% complete so a couple of these titles will change but that’s rocknroll innit!,” Chris tells Noise11.com.

With the album nearing completion the pointy end of the business, like release dates, is still be worked on.

Chris Cheney setlist, Red Hot Summer Tasmania 2021

Impossible Dream

Corner Shop

2am

Lost in the Darkness

The River

California

Still Got Friday On My Mind

Fresh off the Pill

Chris Cheney is playing Red Hot Summer with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel and Vika & Linda.

The next two Red Hot Summer shows are 27 March in Mannum and 28 March in the Barossa Valley.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

