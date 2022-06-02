Chris Cheney To Play Some The Storm Before The Calm Dates - Noise11.com

Chris Cheney will head out of a solo tour for this debut solo album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ starting in Brisbane in July.

Chris dropped news of the tour saying “Righto people here we go!! Live music comin’ at ya! I’m heading out on the road with my band this July/August to celebrate the release of my debut solo album The Storm Before The Calm. Gonna be playing the album in full and to top it all off I’m gonna be bringing the show to Fremantle and Adelaide for the first time too!”

The Storm Before The Calm will be released on 17 June 2022.

The Storm Before The Calm tracklisting

1. Impossible Dream

2. California

3. Football Team

4. Corner Shop

5. Lost In The Darkness

6. The River

7. Still Got Friday On My Mind

8. Exile

9. 2am

10. Little White Pills

The Storm Before The Calm dates

16 July, Brisbane, The Zoo

22 July, Fremantle, Mojo

23 July, Adelaide, Jive

30 July, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

13 August, Sydney, Factory Theatre

