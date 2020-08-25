 Chris Cornell Estate Distances From Biopic - Noise11.com
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Cornell Estate Distances From Biopic

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2020

in News

A representative for Chris Cornell’s estate has distanced his family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star’s demise.

Walk the Line actor Johnny Holiday will portray the Soundgarden frontman, but filmmakers are still searching for additional cast members to play a variety of characters, including Cornell’s wife, Vicky.

News of the project only recently surfaced after a casting call was posted on Backstage.com, revealing production is set to begin in September. The film is being produced by Los Angeles-based company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films, which is run by Holiday.

An announcement on the film’s official website reads: “From the cast of the Academy Award-winning Walk the Line comes a based-on-true-events story. John Holiday embodies a legend.”

No further details have been revealed, and Holiday, who also performs music under the stage name Kid Memphis, has yet to comment on the role.

However, Cornell’s estate representative has warned fans the movie is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate”, telling Pitchfork: “No one contacted the estate for any information.”

Cornell, who had a history of depression, was in the middle of a tour with Soundgarden in May 2017 when he was found dead in his Detroit, Michigan hotel room. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Townes Earle at Noise11.com, music news, noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

5 hours ago
Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017.
Kev Carmody Says Don’t Tear Statues Down

Indigenous music legend Kev Carmody rejects the concept of tearing down statues of British invaders like Captain Cook. He tells Noise11 they should stay as a reminder of what happened.

22 hours ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album - even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Anton Corbijn
The Killers Outsell The Entire Top 2-20 In UK

The Killers dominate this week’s Official Chart Update with their new album Imploding The Mirage which is set to become their sixth straight UK Number 1 studio album.

2 days ago
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38

Alt-Country singer songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at the age of 38.

2 days ago
Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro Premiere ‘Space’ VIDEO

Biffy Clyro’s fourth focus track from the new ‘The Celebration of Endings’ is ‘Space’.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Remains Unchanged

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

5 days ago