Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Performs Nothing Compares 2U for Jimmy Fallon - Noise11.com

Tori Cornell has performed a cover of her father’s version of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ for the Jimmy Fallon show.

Chris Cornell featured on the 2020 release ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore, Volume 1’.

Sinead O’Connor covered the song and made it a number one hit in 1989.

The original recording of the song first appeared on the debut album for The Family in 1985.

Prince released his version of the song with Rosie Gaines on vocals in 1993 on ‘The Hits/The B-Sides’.

