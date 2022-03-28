 Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth Injured In Car Crash - Noise11.com
Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth Injured In Car Crash

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2022

in News

Talking Heads husband and wife rhythm section Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth had a close call with disaster recently when a drunk driver crashed into their vehicle.

Tina is now recovering with three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.

Chris posted to his socials, “Two weeks ago tonight I was driving on the Post Road , U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision. Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time. I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth are founding members of Talking Heads. Frantz, Weymouth and David Byrne were students of the Rhode Island School of Design were they formed their first band The Artistics in 1973. They played their first gig as Talking Heads at CBGBs in New York opening for The Ramones.

Talking Heads made eight album from ‘Talking Heads:77’ in 1977 to ‘Naked’ in 1988. They announced their break-up in 1991 and have never reunited for a tour or new music. Weymouth, Franz and guitarist Jerry Harrison toured as Shrunken Heads in the early 90s. In 1996 they released the album ‘No Talking, Just Head’ without Byrne and with special guests singers on each track including Michael Hutchence, Debbie Harry and Ed Kowalcczyk.

Tina and Chris have also released six studio albums as Tom Tom Club. Their Tom Tom Club hit ‘Genius of Love’ became the basis of Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy’.

