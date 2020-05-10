Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda Set For Mental Health Awareness

Chris Martin, Duff McKagan, and Mike Shinoda have signed up to support a new virtual festival co-founded by the widow of tragic Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

The inaugural 320 Festival, organised by Talinda Bennington and Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman, is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging discussion about mental health through musical performances, educational sessions, and workshops, with the digital event kicking off on Friday.

The first day is being headlined by musician Lindsey Stirling, while Saturday’s line-up features sets by Guns N’ Roses bassist McKagan, electronica group Moontower, and Coldplay star Martin, as well as Cassadee Pope, Jimmie Allen, Yungblud, and Chester’s bandmate, Shinoda.

Singers Ashlee Williss, Carly Rose, and Kiiara will help to close the virtual gathering on Sunday.

The 320 Festival, named in honour of the 320 Changes Direction organisation Talinda launched following Chester’s 2017 suicide, had originally been due to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, but was revamped as an online bash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can check out the event, which kicks off at 8.30am PT each day, on 320 Festival’s Facebook Live and YouTube Live pages.

