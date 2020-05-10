 Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda Set For Mental Health Awareness - Noise11.com
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda Set For Mental Health Awareness

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2020

in News

Chris Martin, Duff McKagan, and Mike Shinoda have signed up to support a new virtual festival co-founded by the widow of tragic Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

The inaugural 320 Festival, organised by Talinda Bennington and Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman, is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging discussion about mental health through musical performances, educational sessions, and workshops, with the digital event kicking off on Friday.

The first day is being headlined by musician Lindsey Stirling, while Saturday’s line-up features sets by Guns N’ Roses bassist McKagan, electronica group Moontower, and Coldplay star Martin, as well as Cassadee Pope, Jimmie Allen, Yungblud, and Chester’s bandmate, Shinoda.

Singers Ashlee Williss, Carly Rose, and Kiiara will help to close the virtual gathering on Sunday.

The 320 Festival, named in honour of the 320 Changes Direction organisation Talinda launched following Chester’s 2017 suicide, had originally been due to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, but was revamped as an online bash due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can check out the event, which kicks off at 8.30am PT each day, on 320 Festival’s Facebook Live and YouTube Live pages.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Wonder image by Ros O'Gorman
One World: Together At Home Highlights – Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder #TogetherAtHome

Highlights from One World: Together At Home.

April 19, 2020
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch One World: Together At Home

Chris Martin planted the idea for One World: Together At Home a few weeks ago when he performed from his home and took questions from fans on social media.

April 19, 2020
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
Prince To Be Celebrated By Massive All-Star Lineup In Los Angeles

Prince's extraordinary career is going to be celebrated in a mammoth all-star gig featuring a load of artists from all corners of the musical spectrum.

January 10, 2020
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Replaces Miley Cyrus at Gorillapolooza

Chris Martin wowed fans with an unscheduled performance at Gorillapalooza on Saturday, stepping in after illness forced Miley Cyrus to pull out of the event.

October 15, 2019
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Launches Fight for Single Parent Musicians in the UK

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin has demanded U.K. politicians change the law to help self-employed parents in the music industry.

September 11, 2019
Avicii photo by Sean Eriksson
Personal Avicii Footage Used In Video

Previously unreleased footage of dance superstar Avicii on vacation has been made public as part of his new posthumous music video.

June 25, 2019
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Avoids Stalker in Court

Chris Martin has requested permission to skip a court hearing regarding his restraining order against an alleged stalker and instead deliver his testimony remotely.

April 24, 2019