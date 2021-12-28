 Chris Martin Sings Opera For Vocal Exercises - Noise11.com
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin Sings Opera For Vocal Exercises

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2021

in News

Chris Martin has been singing opera to better his vocals.

Martin has revealed he “stepped up” his game amid the pandemic as his vocal trainer got him belting out operatic numbers to strengthen the muscles.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Chris told a US radio station: “I train vocally because I want to get better.

“I have had a teacher for a long time but during the pandemic, we stepped it up. A very good way to develop those muscles is by trying to sing opera.

“Right now I am a really, really good Coldplay singer and a really bad opera singer, but I am trying.”

Chris Martin’s vocal work comes after he claimed Coldplay will stop making music in 2025.

Chris spilled: “Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

The interviewer, BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, explained that she wasn’t entirely certain if Chris was being serious when he dropped the bombshell.

She said: “He’s going to be a DJ for the night. We play Christmas songs, we talk about Christmas past, what it’s like at the moment and the future too.

“He’s always very funny and I’m never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious.

“Towards the end of the time we spent together he shared something pretty honest and pretty intimate which was a huge revelation.”

Chris has previously said that the group – which is also made up of Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – will only make three more albums after they released their ninth record ‘Music of the Spheres’ this year.

He said: “I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums.

“This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears IS In No Rush To Return To The Music Industry

Britney Spears has revealed the reasons why she doesn't want to return to the music industry.

13 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Teases New Song

Fresh out of the “Conservatory” Britney Spears is alerting fans to a new song on the way.

2 days ago
David Guetta, Noise11, music news
David Guetta Is Planning New Year’s Eve Broadcast From Abu Dhabi

David Guetta will stream a performance from Abu Dhabi on 1 January at midnight (Gulf Standard Time) / 7am for Australia (Eastern Daylight Saving Time).

6 days ago
Big Sean
Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes His $6m

Big Sean has claimed his mentor Kanye West owes him $6 million (£4.5 million).

December 22, 2021
Sayaka Kanda
Frozen Singer Sayaka Kanda Dead At 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35.

December 22, 2021
Adele 30
Australian Albums: Adele Spends 4th Week At No 1

It's a fourth straight week at No.1 for Adele's fourth album "30", as the set looks likely to occupy the No.1 spot for several more weeks.

December 21, 2021
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Covid Positive Crew Member Brings Evanescence Tour To A Halt

Evanescence US tour has come to a sudden halt after a crew member tested to Covid-19.

December 20, 2021