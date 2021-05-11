Chrissie Hynde Covers Bob Dylan - Noise11.com

Chrissie Hynde has revealed she has recorded a complete album of Bob Dylan covers and it is coming sooner rather than later.

‘Standing In The Doorway – Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan’ will be released digitally on 21 May. A documentary, ‘Tomorrow Is A Long Time’.

We’re pleased to announce a new album ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan’ will be available digitally from 21st May. Pre-save here: https://t.co/01egM6uec3 A Sky Arts documentary ‘Tomorrow is a Long Time’ on the making of the album airs 24th May at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/7bP3q8QyQY — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) May 10, 2021

Chrissie spent lockdown producing the web series Dylan Lockdown Series covering the music of Bob Dylan Hynde-style with James Walbourne of The Pretenders/The Rails. Tchad Blake (Crowded House) mixed the tracks.

Standing In The Doorway – Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

In the Summertime (originally from Shot of Love, 1981)

You’re a Big Girl Now (originally from Blood On The Tracks, 1976)

Standing in the Doorway (originally from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Sweetheart like You (originally from Infidels, 1984)

Blind Willie McTell (originally from The Bootleg Series Vol 1-3)

Love Minus Zero / No Limit (originally from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)

Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight (originally from Infidels, 1984)

Tomorrow Is a Long Time (originally from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol 2)

Every Grain of Sand (originally from Shot of Love, 1981)

