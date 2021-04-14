 Christina Aguilera Is Working On A Spanish Album - Noise11.com
Christina Aguilera Is Working On A Spanish Album

by Music-News.com on April 15, 2021

Christina Aguilera has promised fans another Spanish album is in the works, confessing it’s “about 20 years overdue”.

Christina, whose father is Ecuadorian, has been busy developing two new musical projects – one in English and another in Spanish, and although recording the new material has “reinspired” the singer, she has insisted it will be a little while longer before she is ready to share her latest tracks.

“I’m months away from anything being announced,” she told Health magazine. “I’m simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album – about 20 years overdue.

“I’m a perfectionist and want to give everything my best – especially because of the soul-searching I’ve done over the past year and the new perspective I have. I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.”

Aguilera’s last album, Liberation, was released in 2018, while her only Spanish-language studio project to date is Mi Reflejo (My Reflection), which came out in 2000.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

