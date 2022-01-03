 Christina Aguilera On Her 2021 - Noise11.com
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christina Aguilera On Her 2021

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2022

in News

Christina Aguilera is grateful for the “excitement and new adventures” she had in 2021.

In a post to mark the New Year on Saturday, Christina reflected on her highlights of the past 12 months, including her concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at The Hollywood Bowl in July and receiving the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards in December.

“What an incredible year it’s been – Thank you 2021. This has been a year full of love, excitement & new adventures. I feel so grateful to be able to share the many sides of myself with you all. From returning to Latin music…to reimagining my catalog with the LA Phil…to being honored with the Music Icon Award…this has been a year FULL of celebration!” she wrote. “Thank you to my family, my friends, my team & the #Fighters for being by my side & supporting me through it all.”

Christina went on to indicate that she has a number of projects already lined up for the coming months, and hinted new music may be on the way.

“This year has brought so many inspiring collaborators into my life & incredible opportunities my way, and I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go!” she added.

