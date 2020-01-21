Christina Milian Welcomes New Son

Christina Milian is a new mum.

Christina and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, have both taken to social media to share the baby news.

Christina, 38, posted a black-and-white shot of the newborn on Instagram on Monday and added the caption: “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Matt also posted a message in French, which translates as: “Once upon a time, Isaiah. Born on 1/20/2020… it’s up to you to write the rest… welcome my son.”

Little Isaiah is Christina’s second child – she’s also mum to nine-year-old Violet, her daughter from her marriage to ex-husband The Dream.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments