 Christopher Cross Unable To Walk After Contracting COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Christopher Cross Unable To Walk After Contracting COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2020

in News

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Christopher Cross is unable to walk after complications following contracting COVD-19.

Cross announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 in early April.

In a statement he says “after being sick for weeks I started slowly to recover; unfortunately as a consequence of Covid-19 other problems were caused. At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs – I am unable to walk”.

Cross is confident he will (literally) get back on his feet soon. “Physicians have assured me that I will recover,” he said. “I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving.”

Christopher Cross’ 1979 self-titled debut sold 5 million copies in the USA and earned him five Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Arrangement.

He was also the co-writer and singer of ‘Arthur’s Theme’ for the movie Arthur with Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer-Sager and Peter Allen in 1981. The movie starred Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli in 1981.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jim Moginie Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie Is Using His Tip Jar To Raise Money For #SupportAct

Founding Midnight Oil member Jim Moginie is posting a song a day on social media to help raise funds for Support Act.

1 day ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Redoes His 2002 Buckingham Palace Solo For Charity

Brian May has emulated his iconic 2002 Buckingham Palace guitar solo for a new charity single with Kings Daughters.

2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

2 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Deliver ‘Better Be Home Soon’ From Home

Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic 'Better Be Home Soon' with his sons Elroy and Liam.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform along with the likes of Halsey, SZA, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth as part of the virtual concert JERSEY 4 JERSEY on April 22 to help raise funds for NJ residents whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic 'Good Enough' while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

4 days ago
Memo Music Hall The Black Sorrows 26 April
The Black Sorrows To Perform For Second Memo Music Hall Live Stream

Joe Camilleri will gather up The Black Sorrows for the second event in the Memo Music Hall Live Stream concert series.

4 days ago