Christopher Cross Unable To Walk After Contracting COVID-19

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Christopher Cross is unable to walk after complications following contracting COVD-19.

Cross announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 in early April.

In a statement he says “after being sick for weeks I started slowly to recover; unfortunately as a consequence of Covid-19 other problems were caused. At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs – I am unable to walk”.

Cross is confident he will (literally) get back on his feet soon. “Physicians have assured me that I will recover,” he said. “I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving.”

Just wanting to let you all know my status. Thank you for your kind words. I am so blessed to have you in my life. pic.twitter.com/7RKatChAx2 — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) April 16, 2020

Christopher Cross’ 1979 self-titled debut sold 5 million copies in the USA and earned him five Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Arrangement.

He was also the co-writer and singer of ‘Arthur’s Theme’ for the movie Arthur with Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer-Sager and Peter Allen in 1981. The movie starred Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli in 1981.

