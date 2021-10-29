Chuck Leavell Clocks Up 40 Years As The Rolling Stones Keyboard Player - Noise11.com

This week Chuck Leavell clocked up 40 years with The Rolling Stones. That’s longer than Bill Wyman (31 years), Brian Jones (7 years) or Mick Taylor (5 years).

Chuck is an integral part of the Stones love band. In his role as music director for The Rolling Stones, Chuck constructs the Stones setlist at each show with Mick Jagger. The Stones show is so precise that every single show features a song that has never been played live in each town before.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Chuck Leavell.

Check Leavell’s first show with The Rolling Stones was on 26 October 1981 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Here is that show:

And here is the setlist from the show:

Live at Fox Theatre, Atlanta, USA, October 26th, 1981.

00:00:00 Intro/Under my thumb

00:04:32 When the whip comes down

00:09:43 Let´s spend the night together

00:13:51 Shattered

00:18:55 Neighbours

00:22:19 Black limousine

00:26:13 Just my imagination

00:33:21 Twenty flight rock

00:35:29 Let me go

00:39:59 Time is on my side

00:43:31 Beast of burden

00:49:52 Waiting on a friend

00:54:29 Let it bleed

01:00:11 You can´t always get what you want

01:07:03 Little T&A

01:11:24 Tumbling dice

01:15:40 She´s so cold

01:20:00 All down the line

01:24:27 Hang fire

01:27:49 Miss you

01:34:13 Start me up

01:38:08 Honky tonk women

01:41:30 Brown sugar

01:45:13 Street fighting man

01:49:23 Jumping Jack flash

Chuck took over keyboard duties from Ian Stewart, an early member of the Stones who was relegated to tour manager in 1963. However, he continued to contribute to Stones releases (he plays piano on ‘She Was Hot’ and ‘Pretty Beat Up’ on ‘Undercover’ (1983) and is credited with piano on ‘Dirty Work’ (1986). Stewart died at age 47 in 1985. (He was also the piano player on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and ‘Boogie With Stu’ (which was also named after him).

Chuck Leavell has performed on every Stones album since ‘Undercover’ (1983) except ‘Bridges To Babylon’. He was the keyboard player for George Harrison ‘Live In Japan’ (1992), David Gilmour ‘Live At Pompeii’ (2017), John Mayer’s ‘Born and Raised’ (2012) and ‘Paradise Valley’ (2013), Eric Clapton’s ’24 Nights’ (1991) and ‘Unplugged’ (1992), The Black Crowes ‘Shake your Money Maker’ (1990) and four albums for Allman Brothers including their classic ‘Brothers and Sisters’ (1973) featuring ‘Jessica’ and ‘Ramblin’ Man’.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



