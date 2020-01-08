 Chugg Entertainment Revives Sound Relief For Australian Bushfires - Noise11.com
Chugg Entertainment Revives Sound Relief For Australian Bushfires

by Tim Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News

Chugg Entertainment has pledged to reinstate Sound Relief to raise money for the Australian bushfire disaster.

The announcement was made on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“In response to the devastating bushfires currently sweeping across the country, the Australian Music Community will band together once again under the unified banner of Sound Relief 2020. Stay tuned for more information soon,” the post reads.

There is no word on who will be performing as of yet, but in 2009 in response to the Victorian bushfires and the Queensland floods, Sound Relief shows took place in Melbourne and Sydney. Each show was live-streamed to the big screens at the opposite venue.

That show included performances by Coldplay (who saw John Farnham jump up with them), Split Enz, Midnight Oil, Hunters and Collectors, Icehouse and Kings of Leon to name a few.

