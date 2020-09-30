Chugg Music Expands Into Asia

Michael Chugg management company Chugg Music has opened Bangkok based Chugg Music Asia to take its A&R, Artist Management, Marketing, Sales, Publishing, Promotions and Brand Development to the Asian market.

Chugg Music steers the careers of Sheppard, Lime Cordiale and Casey Barnes. Chugg Music Asia will be run by Michael De Lanty.

“Having been involved in many projects since the late 80s I am excited to actually be planting the Chugg Music flag in the region. Andrew (Stone) and I are thrilled to announce that my long-time friend and colleague, Michael De Lanty, is running the operations from his Bangkok base. After 5 months testing the waters we have no doubt that this will be a great step forward for both Australian and Asian music,” said Michael Chugg.

“I am delighted to be working with Chuggi, Andrew & their team, in launching Chugg Music Asia and very excited for the opportunity to help develop the careers in Asia of the formidable roster of artists that they have assembled, including Sheppard, Lime Cordiale, Mia Rodriguez, Casey Barnes, to name but a few . It is an exciting period for music in Asia and no better time to introduce these incredible artists to Asian music lovers,” said Michael De Lanty.

The first project for the company is the collaboration of Australia’s Sheppard and Taiwan’s Sammy.

