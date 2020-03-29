 City and Colour Reschedule Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman

City and Colour Reschedule Australian Tour

by Announcement on March 30, 2020

in News

After recently announcing the postponement of his April Australian tour due to the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives, Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green today reveals rescheduled national dates for October and November 2020.

City and Colour will take in cities across Australia, beginning on Saturday 31 October at Fremantle Arts Centre and continuing through Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane and Sydney in November.

Dynamic local artist Alex Lahey will support City and Colour on all new dates.

Tickets for all shows are available now.

In a statement to his Australian fans, Dallas said –

“I have always appreciated how welcoming you’ve been to me and I love Australia like it’s my home away from home. Your well-being is top priority. Take care of one another and stay safe.”

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets; all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates. Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase.

Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates, and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

City and Colour dates

31 October, Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre
2 November, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
4 and 5 November, Melbourne, The Forum
7 November, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
9 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley
10 and 11 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

