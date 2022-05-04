CJ Commerford & The Supertones Are One Australian Band To Watch - Noise11.com

CJ Commerford & The Supertones are the band to watch are Victoria right now.
CJ Commerford & The Supertones are from the Mornington Peninsula, continuing the Peninsula legacy that gave us Australian Crawl and Hunters & Collectors.
CJ Commerford & The Supertones is Chris Commerford on vocalsm guitarist Lennie
Farchione, bassist Aidan Efron, drummer Alex Keser, trumpet player Dave Flynn and
keys/saxophonist Sebastian Farchione.
They will play next at Bird’s Basement, Melbourne on 21 May 2022.
