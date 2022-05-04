 CJ Commerford & The Supertones Are One Australian Band To Watch - Noise11.com
CJ Commerford & The Supertones Are One Australian Band To Watch

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2022

in News

CJ Commerford & The Supertones are the band to watch are Victoria right now.

CJ Commerford & The Supertones are from the Mornington Peninsula, continuing the Peninsula legacy that gave us Australian Crawl and Hunters & Collectors.

CJ Commerford & The Supertones is Chris Commerford on vocalsm guitarist Lennie
Farchione, bassist Aidan Efron, drummer Alex Keser, trumpet player Dave Flynn and
keys/saxophonist Sebastian Farchione.

They will play next at Bird’s Basement, Melbourne on 21 May 2022.

