Classic 1976 Elton John Concert To Stream For 72 Hours

Sir Elton John will make available a concert from 17 September 1976 available to stream for just 72 hours this weekend from his YouTube channel.

The concert took place at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh. Fans paid £3.50 for a ticket.

The Elton John: Classic Concert Series is running in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 37 million people living with HIV around the world and we cannot lose the gains we’ve made to end the AIDS epidemic during this time. Please consider donating via the blue Donate button if you can. Thank you. To find out more, visit www.ejaf.org

Elton’s setlist for the show was interesting and vastly different from the songs he chose to showcase his later career. Just four years after the ‘Madman Across The Water’, ‘Honky Chateau’, ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ albums the setlist omitted what would become classics and staples of an Elton show in the 21st Century, ‘Levon’, ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ and ‘Philadelphia Freedom’.

Some of the songs haven’t been performed in years. Elton has only performed ‘Sweet Painted Lady’ 19 times, last in 2000. ‘Island Girl’ has been performed 67 times, last time in 1990.

Here is the setlist from 17 July, 1976 in Edinburgh.

Skyline Pigeon (from Empty Sky, 1969)

I Need You to Turn To (from Elton John, 1970)

Sixty Years On (from Elton John, 1970)

Border Song (from Elton John, 1970)

Daniel (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Love Song (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1970)

The Greatest Discovery (from Elton John, 1970)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Tonight (from Blue Moves, 1976)

I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1976)

Better Off Dead (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Sweet Painted Lady (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Your Song (from Elton John, 1970)

Island Girl (from Rock of the Westies, 1975)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (single, 1976)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

