 Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday - Noise11.com
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall 2013, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday

by Music-News.com on September 30, 2020

in News

Cliff Richard reaches the milestone age on October 14, and to celebrate the special occasion he’s recorded two new songs, ‘Falling For You’ and ‘PS Please’, for the LP ‘Music… The Air That I Breathe’.

The record – which is set for release on October 30 – will also feature his duets with Bonnie Tyler, The Bellamy Brothers, Sheila Walsh, The Piano Guys and Albert Hammond, as well as covers including The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Cliff said: “Looking back, I remember thinking that I wouldn’t make it to 50 and here I am at 80, and what’s even better than that is I have a new album!

“‘Music… The Air That I Breathe’ which features, not just me, but friends I admire who duetted with me on some of the tracks.

“I loved recording it and hope you will enjoy listening to it.”

The music legend had already announced a tour to celebrate his 80th, dubbed ‘The Great 80 Tour’, which was due to kick off in Gateshead on September 23, and wrap with two consecutive nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 12 and October 13.

However, it’s been postponed due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Cliff – who has been making records since the 1950s – has slowed down and reduced his touring schedule in recent times, but vowed to never retire from the music industry.

He said previously: “The word ‘retire’… I don’t think that’s in my vocabulary.

“What I plan to do is what I’ve done now, really.

“I’ve slowed, I’ve made it a level area – I don’t tour for five or six months the way I used to.

“I can come back with my band – they’re all friends of mine.

“We dine together, we stay in the same hotels, we do shows and people come and enjoy themselves.”

Every time he considers quitting, someone suggests a tour and he “just can’t resit it”.

He said: “Sometimes I wake up in the morning and realise I haven’t sung for six months and it’s wonderful not having to worry about my throat giving out.

“So at those moments I think to myself, ‘If I never did another show, I’d be very happy.’ Then, blow me down, somebody suggests going on tour again and I’m saying, ‘Oh, yes please!’ I get all excited again and can’t wait to get out on stage. I just can’t resist it.”

The new LP will follow 2018’s ‘Rise Up’, Cliff’s first album of new material in 14 years.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

