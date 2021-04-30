Clive Palmer Order To Cough Up $1.5 million To Twisted Sister Over Copyright Infringement - Noise11.com

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is $1.5 million poorer today after the Australian Federal Court ruled he had breached copyright after using Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in a political advertisement.

Palmer illegal used the song as part of his ad campaign running into the 2019 Australian Federal Election.

Palmer’s lawyer argued in court that Twisted Sister had stolen their song from the hymn ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’. Palmer’s legal team argued that Clive created his jingle independently of the Twisted Sister hit but that all turned out to be bullshit when it was heard that Palmer had sort copyright approval from Universal Publishing but declined the $150,000 license fee.

After the verdict Dee Snider commented, Another amazing highlight from today’s court verdict against @CliveFPalmer and in favor of

@deesnider and @ugm : Palmer’s denials of copying “defy common sense, fly in the face of the contemporaneous documents, and were contradicted by the evidence his own witnesses.”

Another amazing highlight from today's court verdict against @CliveFPalmer and in favor of @deesnider and @ugm:

Palmer’s denials of copying “defy common sense, fly in the face of the contemporaneous documents, and were contradicted by the evidence his own witnesses.” – [197] — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) April 30, 2021

