Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

California music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October.

Word spread quickly yesterday of an impending postponement.

Goldenvoice have now issued an offical statement advising people of the change of date due to fears from the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the official statement:

At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.

