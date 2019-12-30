 Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud

Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud

Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2019

in News

Cold Chisel’s warm-up gig in Sydney 28 December featured the live premiere of four new tracks from the no 1 album ‘Blood Moon’.

Chisel presented the live debut for the single ‘Getting’ The Band Back Together’ as well as the album tracks ‘Land of Hope’, ‘Drive’ and ‘Killing Time’.

The four tracks are the first four tracks on Chisel’s recent ‘Blood Moon’ album. ‘Land of Hope’, ‘Drive’ and ‘Killing Time’ are three of the four songs written by Don Walker and Jimmy Barnes together.

‘Blood Moon’ also features another song ‘Someday’. The four songs are the first ever songwriting collaborations for Barnes and Waker together.

Cold Chisel’s ‘Blood Moon’ tour will official start in Fremantle, Western Australia, tomorrow (31 December, 2019).

Cold Chisel setlist Sydney, 28 December, 2019

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979)
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979)
Gettin’ The Band Back Together (from Blood Moon, 2019)
Land of Hope (from Blood Moon, 2019)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Drive (from Blood Moon, 2019)
Killing Time (from Blood Moon, 2019)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast at Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
The Perfect Crime (from The Perfect Crime, 2015)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore 2:
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)

Cold Chisel will also perform winery shows for A Day On The Green.

TOUR DATES A DAY ON THE GREEN

Tue Jan 7 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt FINAL TICKETS

Fri Jan 10 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators SOLD OUT

Sat Jan 11 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sun Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt FINAL TICKETS

All remaining tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster
www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

For all the national tour dates and latest information go to the official home of Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon Tour 2020 www.coldchisel.com

