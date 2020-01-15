Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt

Cold Chisel have produced a special Cold Chisel and Rural Fire Service Association co-branded t-shirt to sell at merch at the rest of their shows.
In a social media post the band announced, “We’ve been working closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service Association to design this fantastic T-shirt that will be on-sale at all of the remaining Cold Chisel shows. Everyone is giving up all fees and royalties and all proceeds are going to the
@NSWRFS. Get one at the shows!”
COLD CHISEL TOUR DATES
Jan 18, Pokolbin, Hope Estate
Jan 19, Tamworth, Scully Park
Jan 24, Sydney, Bankwest Stadium
Jan 25, Wollongong, Stuart Park
Jan 30, Canberra, Stage 88
Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW
Feb 5, Tauranga and Wharepai Domains, Tauranga, New Zealand
Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
