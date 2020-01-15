 Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel RFSA tshirt

Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Cold Chisel have produced a special Cold Chisel and Rural Fire Service Association co-branded t-shirt to sell at merch at the rest of their shows.

In a social media post the band announced, “We’ve been working closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service Association to design this fantastic T-shirt that will be on-sale at all of the remaining Cold Chisel shows. Everyone is giving up all fees and royalties and all proceeds are going to the
@NSWRFS. Get one at the shows!”

COLD CHISEL TOUR DATES

Jan 18, Pokolbin, Hope Estate
Jan 19, Tamworth, Scully Park
Jan 24, Sydney, Bankwest Stadium
Jan 25, Wollongong, Stuart Park
Jan 30, Canberra, Stage 88
Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW
Feb 5, Tauranga and Wharepai Domains, Tauranga, New Zealand
Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

All remaining tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster
www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

For all the national tour dates and latest information go to the official home of Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon Tour 2020 www.coldchisel.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Dirty Knobs
Former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell Presents The Dirty Knobs For 2020

Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell will be concentrating on his own band The Dirty Knobs in 2020.

1 hour ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Judith Owen will perform her own shows in Sydney and Melbourne when she is in Australia for the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

3 hours ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Australian Tour

Randy Newman has canceled his Australia and New Zealand tour due to start in just a few weeks.

4 hours ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Perform At Australian Grand Prix In Melbourne

Robbie Williams will perform the first show of his upcoming World Tour at the Grand Prix in March in Melbourne.

10 hours ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall

Richard Clapton will perform his first Melbourne show of the year at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. It will also be Richard’s first ever Memo Music Hall show on Friday, January 24.

1 day ago
Pearl Jam Gigaton
Pearl Jam To Release 11th Album Gigaton In March

Pearl Jam have announced the release of their 11th album ‘Gigaton’ is coming in March. (Ummm, a March release? How every SXSW of them).

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Faces Civil Charges After New Years Altercation

Rod Stewart looks set to face civil charges from a U.S. security guard who claims he was assaulted by the singer on New Year's Eve.

2 days ago