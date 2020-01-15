Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt

Cold Chisel have produced a special Cold Chisel and Rural Fire Service Association co-branded t-shirt to sell at merch at the rest of their shows.

In a social media post the band announced, “We’ve been working closely with the NSW Rural Fire Service Association to design this fantastic T-shirt that will be on-sale at all of the remaining Cold Chisel shows. Everyone is giving up all fees and royalties and all proceeds are going to the

@NSWRFS. Get one at the shows!”

COLD CHISEL TOUR DATES

Jan 18, Pokolbin, Hope Estate

Jan 19, Tamworth, Scully Park

Jan 24, Sydney, Bankwest Stadium

Jan 25, Wollongong, Stuart Park

Jan 30, Canberra, Stage 88

Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW

Feb 5, Tauranga and Wharepai Domains, Tauranga, New Zealand

Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

All remaining tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster

www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

For all the national tour dates and latest information go to the official home of Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon Tour 2020 www.coldchisel.com

