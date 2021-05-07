 Coldplay Launch ‘Higher Power’ With Astronaut - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Launch ‘Higher Power’ With Astronaut

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 7, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

‘Higher Power’ is the title of the new Coldplay track and they’ve taken to the International Space Station to launch it.

Coldplay talked with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet to chat about the song. “The song is about the astronaut in all of us,” Chris Martin tells Thomas Pesquet.

‘Higher Power’ was produced by Max Martin (Britney Spears, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys).

Coldplay will perform “Higher Power” on American Idol on Sunday (9 May) and at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11 May). The band will also perform a set for Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm global livestream on May 22.

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open BRIT Awards

Coldplay will open the 2021 BRIT Awards. Chris Martin and co will appear from a pontoon on the River Thames near to The O2 arena, when the awards show returns on May 11.

3 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin To Mentor American Idol Coldplay Edition

Coldplay's Chris Martin will be on hand to mentor the seven remaining American Idol contestants as they perform the group's classic hits during next week's episode.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Appear To Have A New Album

Coldplay have teased a project called 'Alien Radio'.

April 29, 2021
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Another Album Ready To Go

Coldplay's new album is reportedly imminent.

April 8, 2021
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Says Alcohol Depresses Him

Chris Martin is "not really a great drinker" and often gets "very depressed" when he consumes alcohol.

July 15, 2020
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin and Mike Shinoda Set For Mental Health Awareness

Chris Martin, Duff McKagan, and Mike Shinoda have signed up to support a new virtual festival co-founded by the widow of tragic Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

May 11, 2020
Stevie Wonder image by Ros O'Gorman
One World: Together At Home Highlights – Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder #TogetherAtHome

Highlights from One World: Together At Home.

April 19, 2020