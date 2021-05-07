Coldplay Launch ‘Higher Power’ With Astronaut - Noise11.com

‘Higher Power’ is the title of the new Coldplay track and they’ve taken to the International Space Station to launch it.
Coldplay talked with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet to chat about the song. “The song is about the astronaut in all of us,” Chris Martin tells Thomas Pesquet.
‘Higher Power’ was produced by Max Martin (Britney Spears, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys).
Coldplay will perform “Higher Power” on American Idol on Sunday (9 May) and at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11 May). The band will also perform a set for Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm global livestream on May 22.
