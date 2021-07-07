Colin Hay To Release Covers Album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’ - Noise11.com

Colin Hay has a covers album on the way. ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’ features 10 songs special to Colin before Men At Work took off and one after.

Hay’s parents owned a record store in Scotland before emigrating to Australia.

Hay has covered songs from The Beatles, Eric Clapton’s Blind Faith, The Kinks, the Jimmy Webb penned Glen Campbell ‘Wichita Lineman’ and the more recent Scottish band Del Amitri’s ‘Driving With The Brakes On’ for the album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’.

Here is the title track.

TRACK LISTING

I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Dusty Springfield)

Waterloo Sunset (The Kinks)

Wichita Lineman (Glen Campbell)

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (The Beatles)

Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying (Gerry & The Pacemakers)

Ooh La La (The Faces)

Driving With the Brakes On (Del Amitri)

Across the Universe (The Beatles)

Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith)

Many Rivers to Cross (Jimmy Cliff)

Colin will tour the album across the USA started 4 August.

Summer 2021 tour dates:

Wed., Aug. 4 HYANNIS, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thu., Aug. 5 COHASSET, MA South Shore Music Circus

Fri., Aug. 6 SALISBURY, MA Blue Ocean Music Hall

Sat., Aug. 7 LOWELL, MA Boarding House Park

Sun., Aug. 8 HAMMONDSPORT, NY Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Tues., Aug. 10 OCEAN CITY, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

Wed., Aug. 11 BETHLEHEM, PA Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza

Fri., Aug. 13 RIDGEFIELD, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 14-15 NEW YORK, NY City Winery New York

Tues.-Wed., Aug. 17-18 ALEXANDRIA, VA Birchmere

Thurs., Aug. 19 CHARLOTTE, NC McGlohan Theater

Fri., Aug. 20 ATLANTA, GA City Winery Atlanta

Sat., Aug. 21 PELHAM, TN The Caverns

Thurs., Aug. 26 GRAND RAPIDS, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Sat., Aug. 28 WASHBURN, WI Big Top Chautauqua

Sun., Aug. 29 CHICAGO, IL Park West

Wed., Sept. 1 ARVADA, CO Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Thu., Sept. 2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Red Butte Garden

Sat., Sept. 11 REDONDO BEACH, CA BeachLife Festival 2021

