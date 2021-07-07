 Colin Hay To Release Covers Album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’ - Noise11.com
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Colin Hay To Release Covers Album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2021

Colin Hay has a covers album on the way. ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’ features 10 songs special to Colin before Men At Work took off and one after.

Hay’s parents owned a record store in Scotland before emigrating to Australia.

Hay has covered songs from The Beatles, Eric Clapton’s Blind Faith, The Kinks, the Jimmy Webb penned Glen Campbell ‘Wichita Lineman’ and the more recent Scottish band Del Amitri’s ‘Driving With The Brakes On’ for the album ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’.

Here is the title track.

TRACK LISTING

I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself (Dusty Springfield)
Waterloo Sunset (The Kinks)
Wichita Lineman (Glen Campbell)
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (The Beatles)
Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying (Gerry & The Pacemakers)
Ooh La La (The Faces)
Driving With the Brakes On (Del Amitri)
Across the Universe (The Beatles)
Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith)
Many Rivers to Cross (Jimmy Cliff)

Colin will tour the album across the USA started 4 August.

Summer 2021 tour dates:

Wed., Aug. 4 HYANNIS, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent
Thu., Aug. 5 COHASSET, MA South Shore Music Circus
Fri., Aug. 6 SALISBURY, MA Blue Ocean Music Hall
Sat., Aug. 7 LOWELL, MA Boarding House Park
Sun., Aug. 8 HAMMONDSPORT, NY Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Tues., Aug. 10 OCEAN CITY, NJ Ocean City Music Pier
Wed., Aug. 11 BETHLEHEM, PA Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza
Fri., Aug. 13 RIDGEFIELD, CT Ridgefield Playhouse
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 14-15 NEW YORK, NY City Winery New York
Tues.-Wed., Aug. 17-18 ALEXANDRIA, VA Birchmere
Thurs., Aug. 19 CHARLOTTE, NC McGlohan Theater
Fri., Aug. 20 ATLANTA, GA City Winery Atlanta
Sat., Aug. 21 PELHAM, TN The Caverns
Thurs., Aug. 26 GRAND RAPIDS, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Sat., Aug. 28 WASHBURN, WI Big Top Chautauqua
Sun., Aug. 29 CHICAGO, IL Park West
Wed., Sept. 1 ARVADA, CO Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Thu., Sept. 2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Red Butte Garden
Sat., Sept. 11 REDONDO BEACH, CA BeachLife Festival 2021

